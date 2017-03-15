Mother Fights Off Playground Pervert ...

Mother Fights Off Playground Pervert Allegedly Trying To Rape Her 2-Year-Old Daughter

Read more: Perez Hilton

A Missouri mother went into full beast mode to fight off a man who allegedly attempted to rape her daughter at a playground. William L. Bates Jr. was arrested on Friday and is being charged with first-degree attempted sodomy and attempted statutory sodomy with a person younger than 12 years old.

