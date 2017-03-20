Most young Americans don't see Trump as a legitimate leader
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|8 min
|slick willie expl...
|301
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Sun
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Yohanna
|138
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC