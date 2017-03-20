Most young Americans don't see Trump ...

Most young Americans don't see Trump as a legitimate leader

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 8 min slick willie expl... 301
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr bayonne nj 20,931
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 8 hr Joebee 43
News Young voters not keen on either political party Sun Old Sam 1
Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12) Mar 17 Jared 3
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Mar 17 SearchingforJustice 62
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 16 Yohanna 138
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC