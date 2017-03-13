Mom saves child from attempted assaul...

Mom saves child from attempted assault at park

15 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

A mom went into attack mode after she says a man started to sexually assault her daughter at a Kansas City park. The woman told police she was at Kemp Playground near 9th and Harrison Bates grabbed her daughter off a swing and began assaulting her.

