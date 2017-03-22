Mom on trial, accused of prolonged poisoning of son

A trial is underway near St. Louis over whether a mother accused of poisoning her 9-year-old son for almost a year did it intentionally as a prosecutor claims or whether the woman is wrongly blamed for her son's medical conditions. The St. Louis County trial of 36-year-old Rachel Kinsella on charges of first-degree assault and child endangerment began Tuesday, with prosecutor Sheila Whirley telling jurors Kinsella put son Patrick at "death's door" by poisoning him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.