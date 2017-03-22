Mom on trial, accused of prolonged poisoning of son
A trial is underway near St. Louis over whether a mother accused of poisoning her 9-year-old son for almost a year did it intentionally as a prosecutor claims or whether the woman is wrongly blamed for her son's medical conditions. The St. Louis County trial of 36-year-old Rachel Kinsella on charges of first-degree assault and child endangerment began Tuesday, with prosecutor Sheila Whirley telling jurors Kinsella put son Patrick at "death's door" by poisoning him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|5 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|568
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Honest is all I am
|139
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC