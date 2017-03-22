Mom on trial, accused of prolonged po...

Mom on trial, accused of prolonged poisoning of son

34 min ago

A trial is underway near St. Louis over whether a mother accused of poisoning her 9-year-old son for almost a year did it intentionally as a prosecutor claims or whether the woman is wrongly blamed for her son's medical conditions. The St. Louis County trial of 36-year-old Rachel Kinsella on charges of first-degree assault and child endangerment began Tuesday, with prosecutor Sheila Whirley telling jurors Kinsella put son Patrick at "death's door" by poisoning him.

Kansas City, MO

