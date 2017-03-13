MO tornado survivors can get free legal services

Missouri residents impacted by recent tornadoes and storms in Oak Grove, Buckner-Tarsney, Lee's Summit and Odessa now have access to free legal services through the Missouri Bar's Disaster Recovery Legal Assistance Hotline. "Volunteer lawyers throughout our state will be assisting callers to the hotline with insurance claims, replacing important legal documents and more to help these storm survivors in their time of need," said 2016-17 Missouri Bar President Dana Tippin Cutler of Kansas City.

