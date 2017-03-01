MO Firefighter/Medic Earned $232,000 in 2016, More than the Chief
March 03--A Kansas City firefighter/paramedic earned $232,105 last year -- more than the fire chief and the city manager. But an emergency medical technician earned $170,446, and three other paramedics earned between $151,000 and $173,816, again with the help of lots of overtime.
