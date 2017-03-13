Missouri mom fights off man allegedly...

Missouri mom fights off man allegedly trying to sexually assault her toddler on the playground

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Police say a Missouri mother launched into full attack mode on Friday when a 24-year-old man allegedly pulled her 2-year-old daughter from a playground swing and tried to sexually assault her, PEOPLE confirms. According to court records, William Bates Jr. walked onto a playground in Kansas City, Missouri, last week and began staring at children as they played.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 min Vato Loco 20,918
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) 6 hr Yohanna 138
mike lampson 6 hr Cuz 6
Help me find stuff 17 hr Driftedin2KC 18
Wabash Ave Wed wondering 1
Scott Smith california says hi Mar 13 Itsme 1
Looking for stuff Mar 9 Blackandblue35 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC