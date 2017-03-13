Missouri mom fights off man allegedly trying to sexually assault her toddler on the playground
Police say a Missouri mother launched into full attack mode on Friday when a 24-year-old man allegedly pulled her 2-year-old daughter from a playground swing and tried to sexually assault her, PEOPLE confirms. According to court records, William Bates Jr. walked onto a playground in Kansas City, Missouri, last week and began staring at children as they played.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Yohanna
|138
|mike lampson
|6 hr
|Cuz
|6
|Help me find stuff
|17 hr
|Driftedin2KC
|18
|Wabash Ave
|Wed
|wondering
|1
|Scott Smith california says hi
|Mar 13
|Itsme
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC