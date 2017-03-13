Micro unit apartments coming to Kansa...

Micro unit apartments coming to Kansas City

While many real estate developers are focusing on downtown Kansas City, one builder's eyes and efforts are focused south of Midtown. "Our strategic plan is to build neighborhoods not just projects," explained John Hoffman the principal with UC-B Properties .

