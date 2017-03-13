Marian Hill shares new video for single 'Down'
The Brooklyn-based duo that make up Marian Hill , Jeremey Lloyd and Samantha Gongol, have debuted their new music video for their most recent single, "Down." The track has recently been featured in the Apple AirPods Ad campaign, featuring freestyle dancer, Lil' Buck.
