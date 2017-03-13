Man released in arson that killed 6 K...

Man released in arson that killed 6 Kansas City firefighters fights to free co-defendants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

Bryan Sheppard is free for the first time in more than 22 years. He was released days ago and is speaking to KCTV5 in his first sit-down interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Well Well 20,903
Wabash Ave 11 hr wondering 1
Scott Smith california says hi Mon Itsme 1
Looking for stuff Mar 9 Blackandblue35 2
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Mar 9 arveyt53 335
H train - fellow users help ! Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 7
Help me find stuff Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 17
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,185 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC