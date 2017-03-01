Man gets $100 million judgment in abu...

Man gets $100 million judgment in abuse by Boy Scout leader

A Kansas City area man who claimed in a lawsuit that he was sexually abused for five years by a Boy Scout leader has received a $100 million judgment. The Kansas City Star reports the judgment against Jackson County Boy Scout leader Scott Alan Bradshaw was handed down Tuesday.

