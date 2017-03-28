Man accused of causing KC-area wreck ...

Man accused of causing KC-area wreck that killed fetus

A 26-year-old man jailed on $200,000 bond after being accused of drunkenly causing a Kansas City-area wreck that injured a pregnant teenager and caused her unborn baby to die. Jackson County prosecutors have charged Jonathan Marquardt of Lee's Summit with two felony counts of driving while intoxicated, causing injury and death.

