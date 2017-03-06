Man Accused of Arson in Death of Six ...

Man Accused of Arson in Death of Six MO FFs, Goes Free after 22 Years in Prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

March 06--Bryan Sheppard's long wait for freedom ended late Monday afternoon in a deep embrace with the daughter who never gave up on him. Sheppard, the youngest of five people convicted in the 1988 arson fire that killed six Kansas City firefighters, walked free Monday for the first time in nearly 22 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 7 hr Thankful 334
H train - fellow users help ! 19 hr Guyfromkc88 5
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) 20 hr Spreader99 137
Help me find stuff Mon Guyfromkc88 15
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Mon Guyfromkc88 33
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) Mon NickW816 52
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Jackson County was issued at March 07 at 6:01PM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC