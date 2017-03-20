Level Office purchases Downtown Kansas City building
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coworking company Level Office is expanding into Downtown Kansas City with the purchase of 1301 Oak St. The Chicago-based company acquired the eight-floor building on March 9 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices and coworking memberships.
