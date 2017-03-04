Lauren Braton to Scream for Ice Cream...

Lauren Braton to Scream for Ice Cream in MTH Theatre's Production of She Loves Me

The MTH Theater at Crown Center is pleased to announce the cast of She Loves Me, its first book musical of the season. Artistic Director Sarah Crawford will direct a fifteen person ensemble led by Kansas City favorite Lauren Braton in the role of Amalia.

