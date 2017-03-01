KCMO website makes downtown navigatio...

KCMO website makes downtown navigation easier

23 hrs ago

While it is still in its beginning phases, the website built by the city of Kansas City, Missouri, can be a useful tool for downtown commuters. "It allows individuals who are coming to downtown understand what is going on in that environment in front of them so they can account for extra time if there's traffic," said Bob Bennett, chief innovation officer for KCMO.

