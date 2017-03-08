KC Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Marriage Fraud Conspiracy
Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that two Kansas City, Mo., residents pleaded guilty in federal court today to their roles in a marriage fraud conspiracy. Delmar Dixon, 49, and Shakeisha Harrison, 37, both of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to the charges contained in an Aug. 31, 2016, federal indictment.
