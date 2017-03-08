KC Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Marriag...

KC Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Marriage Fraud Conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that two Kansas City, Mo., residents pleaded guilty in federal court today to their roles in a marriage fraud conspiracy. Delmar Dixon, 49, and Shakeisha Harrison, 37, both of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to the charges contained in an Aug. 31, 2016, federal indictment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H train - fellow users help ! 1 hr Guyfromkc88 7
Help me find stuff 1 hr Guyfromkc88 17
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas 4 hr DnKC2017 11
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 4 hr DnKC2017 34
Tar and others 14 hr Guyfromkc88 3
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Tue Thankful 334
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC