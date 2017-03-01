KC man given 14 years in area crime s...

KC man given 14 years in area crime spree

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Richmond Daily News

A Kansas City, Mo., man faces 14 years in prison for committing seven felony crimes in April 2015 during a two-day period when he helped steal a vehicle, attempted to enter man's home while using a stolen gun and almost hit a Richmond police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee. Jimmy Lee Garner III, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in the Department of Corrections for seven felony crimes, including second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possessing methamphetamine, resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Now_What- 20,876
Help me find stuff 1 hr Coloner Sanders 10
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) 4 hr NickW816 52
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas 4 hr Coloner Sanders 10
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 6 hr Colonel Sanders 32
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 20 hr Hfs dba hhrfftgff 41
Tar and others Sat frty 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Jackson County was issued at March 06 at 2:52PM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC