KC man given 14 years in area crime spree
A Kansas City, Mo., man faces 14 years in prison for committing seven felony crimes in April 2015 during a two-day period when he helped steal a vehicle, attempted to enter man's home while using a stolen gun and almost hit a Richmond police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee. Jimmy Lee Garner III, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in the Department of Corrections for seven felony crimes, including second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possessing methamphetamine, resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.
