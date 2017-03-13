KC first graders surprise families in need
First graders at St. Elizabeth School might not know algebra or how to write in cursive, but they already know the value in helping complete strangers. Tara O'Sullivan's class at the Kansas City, Missouri school have been bringing in their piggy bank money for several weeks, using their time and resources to put together care packages for local families in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
