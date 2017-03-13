Kansas senator stands by comparison o...

Kansas senator stands by comparison of Planned Parenthood to Nazis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Raw Story

A Kansas state senator on Monday declined to back down from comments comparing Planned Parenthood to Nazi concentration camps, which he made after finding out that a donation had been sent to the organization in his name. "Killing people equals killing people," Republican state Senator Steve Fitzgerald said in a phone interview when asked about the comparison on Monday, referring to abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Henry Francisco 20,900
Scott Smith california says hi Mon Itsme 1
Looking for stuff Mar 9 Blackandblue35 2
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Mar 9 arveyt53 335
H train - fellow users help ! Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 7
Help me find stuff Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 17
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Mar 8 DnKC2017 11
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 14 at 3:42PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC