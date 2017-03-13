Kansas senator stands by comparison of Planned Parenthood to Nazis
A Kansas state senator on Monday declined to back down from comments comparing Planned Parenthood to Nazi concentration camps, which he made after finding out that a donation had been sent to the organization in his name. "Killing people equals killing people," Republican state Senator Steve Fitzgerald said in a phone interview when asked about the comparison on Monday, referring to abortion.
