Kansas City voters asked to approve o...

Kansas City voters asked to approve one-eighth-cent sales tax to help small area of city

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KCTV5

Next week, Kansas Citians will be asked to raise the sales tax to help a small area of the city. Supporters of the measure say helping one district helps the city as a whole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Toms river nj 20,941
News Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09) 2 hr harrold8_5 35
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Mar 28 Pete Miller 63
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... Mar 27 jonjedi 634
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 27 122wow 141
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Mar 20 Joebee 43
News Young voters not keen on either political party Mar 19 Old Sam 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC