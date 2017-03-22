Kansas City to be center of WWI commemoration
In April, it will also serve as the centerpiece of the country's commemoration of the 100-year anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. On April 6, the National World War I Museum and Memorial will transform into the nation's official ceremony commemorating the anniversary with a morning of events that will feature flyovers from the Patrouille de France and a B-2 stealth bomber and an opening video narrated by Kevin Costner.
