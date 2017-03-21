Kansas City News Smile Monday

Kansas City News Smile Monday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Inspired by Victoria's secret leaters, here are just a few more news links for today worth a look and maybe a click as we roundup some of the top stories today . . . Some Kansas City residents who have been waiting years for Google Fiber to install service at their homes recently received e-mails canceling their installations, with no word on whether they'll ever get Internet service from the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 5 min WelbyMD 366
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 23 hr Joebee 43
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
News Young voters not keen on either political party Sun Old Sam 1
Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12) Mar 17 Jared 3
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Mar 17 SearchingforJustice 62
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 16 Yohanna 138
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC