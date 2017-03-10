Kansas City man convicted of role in teen's water park death
A jury in Missouri's Jackson County has convicted a 20-year-old man for his role in the 2015 death of an eighth-grade student at a water park. The Kansas City Star reports jurors on Thursday convicted Isaac M. Carter of Kansas City of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
