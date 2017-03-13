Kansas City church hit by arson

Kansas City church hit by arson

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

The gasoline-fueled fire that damaged the doors of the education building at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Mo., around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, was caught early. The doors to the education building of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Mo., show scorch marks from the March 4 fire that has been called arson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 min Now_What- 20,911
Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12) 6 hr Jared 3
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) 20 hr SearchingforJustice 62
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Thu Yohanna 138
mike lampson Thu Cuz 6
Help me find stuff Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 18
Wabash Ave Mar 15 wondering 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC