Kansas Citians, your income is rising, but not as fast as the U.S. average
The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its 2016 state income data on Tuesday. Which left me wondering how did Kansas and Missouri stack up? On per capita personal income, Kansas and Missouri both fall short of the national average of $49,571.
