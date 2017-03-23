Jurors convict Missouri mother of poisoning 9-year-old son
A Missouri mother has been convicted of repeatedly poisoning her son with prescription medications, risking his life in what authorities described as an effort to win attention and possibly inheritance payments. St. Louis County jurors found 36-year-old Rachel Kinsella guilty Thursday of first-degree assault and child endangerment, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|16 min
|Trump your President
|629
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Honest is all I am
|139
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC