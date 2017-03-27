JaxCo Prosecutor adds charges, people to Independence robbery case
Four men are now accused in Wednesday's robbery that resulted in an Independence homeowner being beaten, restrained and robbed, and an Independence police officer shot. The Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, named two additional people as being involved in the event: James Mcchan, 57, and Donald Nussbaum, 51, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Tue
|Pete Miller
|63
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mon
|jonjedi
|634
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC