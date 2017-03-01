Jackson County Announces New Director of Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., announced that Teesha Miller has been hired to serve as director of the county's new Prescription Drug Monitoring Program , effective today. 'We know that prescription drug monitoring programs are vital to help combat the opioid epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Wed
|We_Gt_The_Work
|7
|Help me find stuff
|Wed
|We_Gt_The_Work
|5
|rick prater
|Feb 28
|lol
|3
|Do you approve of David W. Bower as Mayor?
|Feb 28
|Larry Sanders
|1
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|Donn
|40
|mike lampson
|Feb 24
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC