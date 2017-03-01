Jackson County Announces New Director...

Jackson County Announces New Director of Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., announced that Teesha Miller has been hired to serve as director of the county's new Prescription Drug Monitoring Program , effective today. 'We know that prescription drug monitoring programs are vital to help combat the opioid epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr democrat 20,867
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Wed We_Gt_The_Work 7
Help me find stuff Wed We_Gt_The_Work 5
rick prater Feb 28 lol 3
Local Politics Do you approve of David W. Bower as Mayor? Feb 28 Larry Sanders 1
Swingers (Jul '09) Feb 28 Donn 40
mike lampson Feb 24 Shanna C_as in cunta 5
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 04 at 2:42AM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC