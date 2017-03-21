Investigators search for cause of massive 8-alarm fire in Overland Park
The morning after a massive fire broke out at an Overland Park apartment complex, firefighters from across the metro are still battling working to get the 'war zone,' like scene under control. The fire started at the building of the $450 million City Place development in the area of College Avenue and Switzer Road.
