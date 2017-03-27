Interest in cyber security careers spiking
A $10 buy at an area store led to hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges for Alexander Carlisle when cons hacked credit card companies. And while it leads to feelings of frustration and even violation for most of us, for Carlisle, it means job security.
