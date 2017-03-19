Indigenous Bolivians have some of the healthiest hearts

A Tsimane man carried bananas, among a group of indigenous people with a traditional lifestyle deep in the Bolivian Amazon, and according to a new study released Friday March 17, 2017, they have some of the healthiest hearts on the planet, according to Dr. Randall Thompson, a cardiologist at St. Luke's Health System in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Scientists say the new findings underline the significance of lowering the traditional risk factors for heart disease, and like the Tsimane people, we should be physically active and have a low fat, low sugar diet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.