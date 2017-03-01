His one and only love vanished. Not k...

His one and only love vanished. Not knowing what happened has haunted him for 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The 71-year-old Vietnam veteran took up the hobby of building model trains as a form of therapy several years after his wife, Loy Gillespie Evitts, a legal secretary, went out for a late afternoon lunch on Feb. 28, 1977, and mysteriously vanished. It was 40 years ago on Tuesday, when the strikingly beautiful, blond Coffeyville, Kan., native walked out of the law office where she worked to run a few errands but was never seen again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas 10 hr We_Gt_The_Work 7
Help me find stuff 10 hr We_Gt_The_Work 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
rick prater Tue lol 3
Swingers (Jul '09) Tue Donn 40
mike lampson Feb 24 Shanna C_as in cunta 5
gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11) Feb 21 aprilmassey 32
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC