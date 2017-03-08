High-tech worker retention was difficult before Kansas shootings
Mira Mdivani, a business immigration attorney in Overland Park, Kansas, says she's been flooded with calls since President Donald Trump was elected. Mira Mdivani, a Kansas City immigration attorney, has been flooded with calls since President Donald Trump was elected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|Looking for stuff
|20 hr
|Blackandblue35
|2
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|22 hr
|arveyt53
|335
|H train - fellow users help !
|Wed
|Guyfromkc88
|7
|Help me find stuff
|Wed
|Guyfromkc88
|17
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Wed
|DnKC2017
|11
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Wed
|DnKC2017
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC