Girl soccer players more apt to concussions
While many consider football the number one concussion-inducing sport, new research suggests female soccer players face a higher risk of concussion when it comes to high school athletes. Presented this week at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons , their study claims girls who play soccer may face a higher risk of concussion than those who play American football.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|23 hr
|Yohanna
|138
|mike lampson
|23 hr
|Cuz
|6
|Help me find stuff
|Wed
|Driftedin2KC
|18
|Wabash Ave
|Wed
|wondering
|1
|Scott Smith california says hi
|Mar 13
|Itsme
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC