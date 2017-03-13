GEAPS honors long-time, outstanding members and chapters
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, U.S. During the Grain Elevator and Processing Society's Exchange 2017, the organization recognized long-time members, outstanding chapters and members of distinction. The record-setting event was Feb.25-28 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. Four individuals were recognized with the Chapter Member of Distinction Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Scott Smith california says hi
|22 hr
|Itsme
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|arveyt53
|335
|H train - fellow users help !
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|7
|Help me find stuff
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|17
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Mar 8
|DnKC2017
|11
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC