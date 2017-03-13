GEAPS honors long-time, outstanding m...

GEAPS honors long-time, outstanding members and chapters

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: World-Grain

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, U.S. During the Grain Elevator and Processing Society's Exchange 2017, the organization recognized long-time members, outstanding chapters and members of distinction. The record-setting event was Feb.25-28 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. Four individuals were recognized with the Chapter Member of Distinction Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min tellinitlikeitis 20,898
Scott Smith california says hi 22 hr Itsme 1
Looking for stuff Mar 9 Blackandblue35 2
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Mar 9 arveyt53 335
H train - fellow users help ! Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 7
Help me find stuff Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 17
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Mar 8 DnKC2017 11
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 14 at 12:04PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC