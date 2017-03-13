Four Kansas City Residents Charged wi...

Four Kansas City Residents Charged with Kidnapping Two Victims at Gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

Joshua Dobson and Devero had their initial court appearance this afternoon and remain in federal custody. Watson, who is also in federal custody, will have an initial court appearance on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 46 min King Clutch 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr arturo 20,919
Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12) 15 hr Jared 3
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Fri SearchingforJustice 62
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Thu Yohanna 138
mike lampson Thu Cuz 6
Help me find stuff Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 18
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC