Five Guys Named Moe Comes to Arts Asylum This Spring
This musical comedy is based on an earlier musical short of the same name by Louis Jordan from 1943. it had its UK debut in 1990 a the Theatre Royal Stratford East, running for over four years in the West End and then premiering on Broadway in 1992.
