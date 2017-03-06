Ed Sheeran Announces 2017 North American Tour Dates
Before his performance on NBC's Today Wednesday, the singer-songwriter announced on Twitter that he will be hitting the road in 2017 to support Divide , his just-released third album. Divide broke Spotify records, receiving 56,727,861 streams in its first 24 hours.
