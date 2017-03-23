Ducks dancing to the Final Four: Best photos of Oregon's Elite 8 win over Kansas

The Oregon Ducks are in the Final Four for the first time in 78 years, taking down top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest Region on Saturday in Kansas City. Oregon head coach Dana Altman is showered with confetti after the Ducks defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 74-60 in the Elite 8 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.