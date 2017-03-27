Dozens shave heads for KC Hope Lodge
Right now, more than two dozen people are raising money and awareness to help cancer patients. It's part of the American Cancer Society's Shave to Save annual fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|20 hr
|jonjedi
|766
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mon
|122wow
|141
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC