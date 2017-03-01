Dashcam catches drive-by at traffic l...

Dashcam catches drive-by at traffic light in Kansas City

9 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Are relations that bad? Video emerges of Trump's 'furious Oval Office argument' with Steven Bannon as Ivanka and Jared look on Kim Jong Un rattles the sabre: North Korea fires unidentified 'projectile' into the sea off the country's east coast days after South and the US started massive joint military drill Daytime Drive-by: The shocking moment a gunman opens fire on a car with a mother and children inside is captured on dashcam Police are searching for the passengers of an SUV who fired at a mother and her children during a drive-by at an intersection in Kansas City. The disturbing footage shows a black SUV pulling up to a black sedan on Topping Avenue and drawing a gun before firing dozens of shots in broad daylight.

