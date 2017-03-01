Dashcam catches drive-by at traffic light in Kansas City
Are relations that bad? Video emerges of Trump's 'furious Oval Office argument' with Steven Bannon as Ivanka and Jared look on Kim Jong Un rattles the sabre: North Korea fires unidentified 'projectile' into the sea off the country's east coast days after South and the US started massive joint military drill Daytime Drive-by: The shocking moment a gunman opens fire on a car with a mother and children inside is captured on dashcam Police are searching for the passengers of an SUV who fired at a mother and her children during a drive-by at an intersection in Kansas City. The disturbing footage shows a black SUV pulling up to a black sedan on Topping Avenue and drawing a gun before firing dozens of shots in broad daylight.
