Cruel Kansas City Crook Shoots Robbery Victim AFTER Getting Wallet
A robbery victim remained in critical condition at hospital Thursday morning after being shot during a street robbery in Kansas City. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday as the victim was walking in the 5100 block of Linwood Boulevard.
