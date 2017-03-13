Cruel Kansas City Crook Shoots Robber...

Cruel Kansas City Crook Shoots Robbery Victim AFTER Getting Wallet

A robbery victim remained in critical condition at hospital Thursday morning after being shot during a street robbery in Kansas City. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday as the victim was walking in the 5100 block of Linwood Boulevard.

