Crash Reports

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Carolyn F. Bowlin, 43, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50 when she slowed to turn south onto NW 271st Road. Another westbound vehicle driven by Viswadeep Lebakula, 23, of Kansas City, struck the rear of Bowlin's vehicle.
