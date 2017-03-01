Calvary Announces University-Wide Tui...

Calvary Announces University-Wide Tuition Reduction

Contact: Dr. Skip Hessel, Calvary University , 816-425-6199 KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As promised by President Christopher Cone in his inaugural address, Calvary University has announced an across-the-board tuition reduction as well as tuition discounts to qualifying prospects. In appreciation of our Armed Forces and those who serve in full-time vocational ministries, Calvary announced a significant benefit to these men and women and their dependents.

