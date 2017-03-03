BMOP/Sound To Release Hartke And De R...

BMOP/Sound To Release Hartke And De Ritis Albums

Known as the nation's foremost label launched by an orchestra and devoted exclusively to new music, BMOP/sound today announced the release of two new recordings: Anthony Paul De Ritis: Pop Concerto and Stephen Hart ke: The Ascent of the Equestrian in a Balloon . Under conductor Gil Rose, the musicians of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project shine on these spirited recordings interpreting and performing the music of two of today's most innovative composers.

