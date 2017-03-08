Billy Brown
Visitation will be at the Forward Community Church Wednesday, March 15, 9-11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dexter Snyder and Pastor Tim Whitmore officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
