Bar shooting suspect asked victims if 'status was legal'

An Indian man wounded in an apparently racially motivated shooting that killed his friend at a suburban Kansas City bar told detectives that the gunman asked if their "status was legal" before he opened fire, according to an affidavit released Monday.

