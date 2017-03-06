Bar shooting suspect asked victims if 'status was legal'
An Indian man wounded in an apparently racially motivated shooting that killed his friend at a suburban Kansas City bar told detectives that the gunman asked if their "status was legal" before he opened fire, according to an affidavit released Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find stuff
|41 min
|Guyfromkc88
|15
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|NickW816
|52
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|12 hr
|Coloner Sanders
|10
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Hfs dba hhrfftgff
|41
|Tar and others
|Mar 4
|frty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC