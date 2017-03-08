'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Jade Rop...

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Their First Child

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The adorable duo, who found love on season two of Bachelor in Paradise , revealed the exciting news to In Touch on Wednesday. "Jade cried a little bit," Tolbert said of his wife, who is 13 weeks pregnant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr econ prof 20,883
Looking for stuff 3 hr Blackandblue35 2
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 6 hr arveyt53 335
H train - fellow users help ! 10 hr Guyfromkc88 7
Help me find stuff 10 hr Guyfromkc88 17
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas 13 hr DnKC2017 11
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 13 hr DnKC2017 34
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC