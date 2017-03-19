Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade in...

Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade information

The St. Patrick's Parade Mass is on Saturday, March 11 at St. Paul's Cathedral at 4 p.m. This year the parade will kick things off at 16 and JKF Boulevard, just across the street from Suburban Station. First held in 1870, Pittsburgh's beloved St. Patrick's Day Parade has occurred consecutively since 1950, and is and one of the oldest in the U.S. And true to form of St. Louis celebrations, the St. Patrick's Day parade is a family friendly event with lots of food and drink booths along the way.

